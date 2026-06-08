Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,999,819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Analog Devices worth $1,145,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $401.39 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $382.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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