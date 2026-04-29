Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stock Holdings Lifted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,749,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,446,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.4%

ADI opened at $383.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average is $297.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $186.73 and a one year high of $408.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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