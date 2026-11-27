Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 125,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $187,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $1,922,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.5% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $53,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $500,414,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $19,643,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.8% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 15,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Top Analog Devices Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about ADI:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained its Buy rating and $420 target, citing the strong quarter despite softer guidance. That suggests some analysts see the growth outlook and capacity expansion as supportive. Analog Devices keeps UBS target despite softer earnings guidance

UBS maintained its Buy rating and $420 target, citing the strong quarter despite softer guidance. That suggests some analysts see the growth outlook and capacity expansion as supportive. Neutral Sentiment: ADI plans to more than double fiscal 2027 capital spending to address supply bottlenecks amid rising data-center demand. The investment could enable future growth, but its near-term payoff and effect on cash flow remain considerations. ADI Q4 Earnings Call Points Capacity Push and Supply Bottlenecks

ADI plans to more than double fiscal 2027 capital spending to address supply bottlenecks amid rising data-center demand. The investment could enable future growth, but its near-term payoff and effect on cash flow remain considerations. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear focused on the outlook rather than the earnings beat: guidance was viewed as softer than expected, raising concerns about the pace of near-term growth. The stock’s recent sharp selloff also reflects profit-taking and weakness across chip stocks. Analog Devices Stock Just Had Its Worst Day Since 1998

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.46, for a total transaction of $584,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,763,014.42. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.28, for a total transaction of $576,708.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 104,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,601,080.72. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 48,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,302,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $333.11 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $394.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.16. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.620-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Evercore decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $474.00 to $462.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $475.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $465.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $454.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products and related technologies that help customers measure, interpret and manage signals. Its portfolio includes data converters, amplifiers, power-management and radio-frequency components, sensors, and digital signal-processing products, along with software and systems that support their use. The company serves customers in industries including industrial automation, automotive, communications, healthcare, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

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