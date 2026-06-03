Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $37.54 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,731 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Corpay worth $37,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Corpay by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 22,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Corpay by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 199,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,159,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 14,089 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,016,388.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,596,894.40. This trade represents a 43.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $6,126,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.92.

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Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $359.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $367.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.40.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The company's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report).

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