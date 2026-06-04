Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 408,369 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,842,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $561,500,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $495,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,905,115 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $389,372,000 after buying an additional 408,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,702,445 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $244,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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