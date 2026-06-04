Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40,092 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 40,092 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 98.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 187,071 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 4.9%

Salesforce stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $181.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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