Anchor Capital Management Company LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in Knowles Corporation $KN

Anchor Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 189,817 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Knowles comprises about 5.3% of Anchor Capital Management Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.22% of Knowles as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Knowles alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,015 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Knowles by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 34,485 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Knowles by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 639,468 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Knowles by 214.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,245 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knowles by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,444 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knowles from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

Knowles Price Performance

KN opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. Knowles Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Key Knowles News

Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:

Insider Activity at Knowles

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $111,986.93. Following the sale, the vice president owned 47,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,357.79. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $4,749,995.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 883,719 shares in the company, valued at $29,383,656.75. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 173,058 shares of company stock worth $5,809,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Knowles, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knowles wasn't on the list.

While Knowles currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here