Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $664,000 Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,043 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 92.8% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.5% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,538 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $109.84 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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