Andra AP fonden Acquires 14,360 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $323.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $289.86 and a 12-month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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