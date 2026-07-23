Andra AP fonden Acquires 228,140 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 1,213.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,940 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 228,140 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $321,515,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,116,000 after buying an additional 5,244,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after buying an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting revenue and earnings growth in SoFi’s upcoming quarterly report, and analysts have highlighted the possibility of another earnings beat if the company continues its recent momentum. Article Title

Wall Street is expecting revenue and earnings growth in SoFi’s upcoming quarterly report, and analysts have highlighted the possibility of another earnings beat if the company continues its recent momentum. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage and fintech commentary pointed to improving sentiment around smaller banks and financial companies after strong results from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, which could support SoFi’s lending and banking outlook. Article Title

Brokerage and fintech commentary pointed to improving sentiment around smaller banks and financial companies after strong results from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, which could support SoFi’s lending and banking outlook. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi remained one of the most closely watched stocks on Zacks, indicating elevated trader interest ahead of earnings, but without a clear fundamental catalyst from that attention alone. Article Title

SoFi remained one of the most closely watched stocks on Zacks, indicating elevated trader interest ahead of earnings, but without a clear fundamental catalyst from that attention alone. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is typically viewed as routine rather than a strong signal of insider concern. Article Title

Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is typically viewed as routine rather than a strong signal of insider concern. Negative Sentiment: Muddy Waters reiterated a bearish stance, arguing SoFi’s accounting practices remain a concern and calling the stock a compelling short idea, which may keep pressure on shares. Article Title

Muddy Waters reiterated a bearish stance, arguing SoFi’s accounting practices remain a concern and calling the stock a compelling short idea, which may keep pressure on shares. Negative Sentiment: A separate comparison piece favored Dave over SoFi as the better fintech investment in 2026, reflecting ongoing competition and skepticism around SoFi’s relative growth case. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Read Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 124,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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