Andra AP fonden Acquires New Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,573 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 72,984 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in General Motors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,753,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand.

GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum.

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally.

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings.

Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings. Neutral Sentiment: GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Article: At GM, Trump's Second Term Means Big Trucks—and a Push Into the Defense Industry

GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Neutral Sentiment: The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise.

The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise. Negative Sentiment: GM Korea labor unions are continuing partial strikes, adding a potential operational headwind. Article: GM Korea’s unionised workers continue partial strikes

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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