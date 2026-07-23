Andra AP fonden Acquires New Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,305,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,591,281,000 after acquiring an additional 814,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,669,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,195,973,000 after purchasing an additional 246,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $934,391,000 after purchasing an additional 131,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $542,780,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,058,405 shares of the company's stock worth $446,444,000 after purchasing an additional 500,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 1.2%

SYY stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. This represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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