Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,800 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,596 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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