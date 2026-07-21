Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,055 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Stryker were worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,438 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $318.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here