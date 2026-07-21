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Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Andra AP fonden boosted its Walt Disney stake by 3.3% in the first quarter, adding 9,920 shares to bring its total to 307,920 shares valued at about $29.7 million.
  • Institutional interest in Disney remains strong, with several major investors increasing holdings and 65.71% of the stock now owned by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Analysts are still broadly positive ahead of earnings: UBS trimmed its price target to $133 from $138 but kept a buy rating, while the consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with a $129 target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney.

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,920 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $123.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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