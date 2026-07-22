Andra AP fonden Buys 35,335 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,268 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $403.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $378.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.13. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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