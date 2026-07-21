Andra AP fonden Buys 382,540 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,040 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 382,540 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Andra AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Walmart were worth $86,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Advisortrust Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 67,142 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in Walmart by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 275,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,416,580 shares of the retailer's stock worth $300,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,676,000 after buying an additional 81,635 shares during the period. Finally, Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,016,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,920. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.10 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $892.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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