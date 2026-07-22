Andra AP fonden Buys 55,772 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,877 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,772 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Andra AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $97,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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