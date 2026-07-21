Andra AP fonden Buys 80,291 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,191 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,291 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company's stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.14 and a 52-week high of $181.18.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,821.50. The trade was a 29.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total transaction of $4,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,621,975.20. This trade represents a 61.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 394,172 shares of company stock valued at $62,221,181 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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