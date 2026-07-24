Andra AP fonden Buys New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Get WTW alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6%

WTW opened at $288.37 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $240.61 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Willis Towers Watson Public's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Willis Towers Watson Public, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Willis Towers Watson Public wasn't on the list.

While Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here