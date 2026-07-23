Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 80,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,853 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,160,855 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,862,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.4%

GLPI stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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