Andra AP fonden Cuts Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 57,059 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WPC

Insider Activity at W.P. Carey

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $76.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.68%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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