Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Stantec Inc. $STN

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,484 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 58,916 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Stantec were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,504.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stantec by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

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Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Stantec's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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