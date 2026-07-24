Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in MSCI were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $615.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $552.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.93. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $501.08 and a 12 month high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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