Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Synopsys were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $373.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.71 and a 200 day moving average of $455.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.00 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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