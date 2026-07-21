Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 67,108 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,089,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $419,065,000 after purchasing an additional 752,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6%

COF stock opened at $206.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.93 and a 200-day moving average of $201.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.91.

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About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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