Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 169,748 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. BDFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Iron Mountain's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,250.75. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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