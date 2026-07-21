Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,687 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NFSG Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $1,064.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $950.03 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $914.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.78. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $692.02 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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