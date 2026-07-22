Andra AP fonden Has $12.42 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,418 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 814.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 695.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,598 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 804.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.00.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 15.0%

Shares of BE opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $275.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,530.73 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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