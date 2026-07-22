Andra AP fonden Has $13.39 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,041 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 244,559 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 94,609 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,020 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $464,074,000 after buying an additional 62,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $273.15 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $339.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here