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Andra AP fonden Has $1.36 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Comcast logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Andra AP fonden sharply reduced its Comcast position in the first quarter, cutting its stake by 92.4% to 47,518 shares worth about $1.36 million.
  • Comcast’s latest results were mixed but slightly better than expected, with Q2 earnings per share and revenue both topping analyst estimates even as revenue declined 1.2% year over year.
  • The company reiterated its income appeal with a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 6.0%, though analysts remain cautious with an average “Hold” rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,518 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 577,875 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Comcast were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $29.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Comcast's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Key Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.45.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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