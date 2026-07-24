Andra AP fonden Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 51,399 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after buying an additional 3,141,844 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,065,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cigna Group by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $450,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,136,699,000 after acquiring an additional 972,302 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

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Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CI opened at $286.32 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $285.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.71. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $315.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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