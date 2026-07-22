Andra AP fonden Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,880 shares of the company's stock after selling 155,820 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Teradyne were worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Seagate, Western Digital, FormFactor, Amkor, and Teradyne Shares Are Soaring, What You Need To Know

Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Teradyne (TER) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. 4 AI Semiconductor Supply-Chain Stocks to Buy on the Recent Dip

Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. Neutral Sentiment: The latest market backdrop remains mixed, with chip stocks rebounding even as broader investors stay focused on earnings and macro uncertainty.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $374.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.32. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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