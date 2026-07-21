Andra AP fonden Has $17.66 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,514 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 from $535 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in roughly 24% upside from the current share price. Benzinga article

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 from $535 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in roughly 24% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained its buy rating on S&P Global, and other market commentary highlighted the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap financial names. Wells Fargo article

Wells Fargo maintained its rating on S&P Global, and other market commentary highlighted the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap financial names. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus said S&P Global’s stock price is expected to rise, adding to the recent stream of bullish analyst sentiment. Stifel article

Stifel Nicolaus said S&P Global’s stock price is expected to rise, adding to the recent stream of bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investor discussion has also been favorable, with value-investing communities arguing that S&P Global may be a better buy than SpaceX; however, this is more sentiment-driven than a direct business catalyst. Insider Monkey article

Investor discussion has also been favorable, with value-investing communities arguing that S&P Global may be a better buy than SpaceX; however, this is more sentiment-driven than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank cut its FY2027 EPS estimates for S&P Global, which could pressure expectations for future earnings growth. American Banking News article

Erste Group Bank cut its FY2027 EPS estimates for S&P Global, which could pressure expectations for future earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Another Erste Group note also pointed to reduced earnings expectations for the company, reinforcing concerns around longer-term profit outlook. American Banking News article

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $448.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Evercore reduced their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $535.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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