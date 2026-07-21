Andra AP fonden Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,366 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Amgen were worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6%

Amgen stock opened at $364.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.77 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

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Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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