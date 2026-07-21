Andra AP fonden Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 532.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,473 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 64,375 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,268 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $33,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.1% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $296.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.60. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $303.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $299.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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