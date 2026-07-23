Andra AP fonden Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 31,043 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Colliers Securities raised Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report).

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