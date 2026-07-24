Andra AP fonden Has $299,000 Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock after selling 554,510 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Exelon were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

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Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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