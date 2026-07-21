Andra AP fonden Has $31.02 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 260,199 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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