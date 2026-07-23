Andra AP fonden Has $4.04 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 26,293 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. MWA Asset Management increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Stephens lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $1,355.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,230.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,471.28. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 399 shares in the company, valued at $491,444.31. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,291. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $1,354.93 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,319.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,187.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $906.52 and a 12 month high of $1,419.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.86 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $2.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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