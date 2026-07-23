Andra AP fonden Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 485.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,512 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $64,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,695 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,866 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 571,536 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 375.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 980,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,217 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE AGI opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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