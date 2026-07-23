Andra AP fonden Has $6.81 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 206.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,564 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Zscaler by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,569 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 10.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 7.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.37, a P/E/G ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,370,294.34. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,204,942.22. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock worth $1,978,587 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.21.

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Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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