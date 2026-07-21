Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 192.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,076 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,813 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 93,932.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $102.09 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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