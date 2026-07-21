Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 347.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Chubb were worth $20,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $352.75 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $332.98 and its 200 day moving average is $326.03. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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