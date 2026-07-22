Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,863 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 159,263 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Rollins worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,850,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $771,279,000 after buying an additional 575,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $608,256,000 after buying an additional 626,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,089,189 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $365,473,000 after acquiring an additional 461,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $244,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Rollins Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company's fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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