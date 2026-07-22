Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 1,800.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $577,717,000 after purchasing an additional 598,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

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About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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