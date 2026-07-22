Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 403.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,104 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,167,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,450,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $261,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,756 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,016 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $329.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $369.43 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.26 and a 52 week high of $371.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $317.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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