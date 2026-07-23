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Andra AP fonden Invests $6.34 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Celestica logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 223 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Celestica by 27.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,300 shares of the technology company's stock worth $109,094,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 141.7% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Celestica by 281.8% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 32,537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $335.45 on Thursday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.15 and a 12 month high of $474.02. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $364.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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