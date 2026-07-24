Andra AP fonden Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $631,526,000 after purchasing an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $456,592,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,598,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,875,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $110.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $225.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.39.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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