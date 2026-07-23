Andra AP fonden Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,367,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $975,942,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after buying an additional 552,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock worth $424,846,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.26.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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